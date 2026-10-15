West Bank Flood Authority Advances Levee Upgrades

NEW ORLEANS — The West Bank Flood Protection Authority is advancing levee improvements across Jefferson Parish, with construction nearing completion on a key project in Westwego, additional upgrades in the design stage and expanded oversight of flood protection in Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria.

Bayou Segnette Levee Lift

The Bayou Segnette Levee Lift, located behind the Westwego Shrimp Lot, will raise a section of levee from an elevation of 12 feet to 15.5 feet. According to the authority, the project will transform the lowest point in its flood protection system into the highest, strengthening storm surge protection for West Bank homes and businesses.

Construction began in May, with sheet pile I-walls installed in late September and earthwork nearing completion, according to the authority’s Oct. 15 quarterly newsletter. The project is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve a flood protection system serving approximately 250,000 West Bank residents.

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“We have made significant progress on the Bayou Segnette levee lift and future lift projects are in the design stage,” said Jesse Noel, regional director of the West Bank Flood Protection Authority.

Expanded Flood Protection Responsibilities

The authority’s responsibilities expanded Aug. 1, when the Lafitte Area Levee District came under its jurisdiction as part of a reorganization authorized by the Louisiana Legislature. The change places flood protection oversight for Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria under the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West Bank.

The transition, authorized by Act 734 of the 2026 legislative session, also expanded the authority’s governing board from seven to nine commissioners.

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“We have been diligently working with officials there and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) to ensure that we can maximize the district’s and our resources,” said Scott Burke, president of the West Bank Flood Protection Authority.

The expansion comes as flood protection projects in the Lafitte area continue to receive state attention. Louisiana’s 2026 capital outlay legislation lists $1 million in Priority 1 general obligation bond funding for the Goose Bayou/The Pen Levee Basin and approximately $3.57 million for the Lower Lafitte (Orange Street) Basin. The allocations total approximately $4.57 million, although the legislation does not establish whether the funds have been disbursed.

Long-Term Flood Protection Investments

The federally authorized West Bank and Vicinity flood protection program calls for an estimated $1.8 billion in improvements over 50 years. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the program includes approximately 49 miles of future levee lifts and additional floodwall improvements across portions of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Charles parishes. The work is intended to maintain storm surge risk reduction as soils settle and sea levels rise, with costs authorized to be shared 65% by the federal government and 35% by nonfederal partners.

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Separately, flood protection improvements in the Lafitte area are part of a multiyear effort to reduce storm surge risks in coastal Jefferson Parish. The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority previously outlined a program involving more than $300 million in planned improvements, including approximately 29 miles of levees, floodwalls and gated structures.

The Lafitte-area program also includes the Rosethorne Tidal Protection project, which began construction in 2021. Previously estimated at $40.1 million, the two-phase project was designed to provide additional flood protection for the Rosethorne community through approximately 10,300 linear feet of concrete-capped floodwalls and floodgates.

The West Bank Flood Protection Authority’s existing flood protection system includes approximately 80 miles of levees and floodwalls, along with three sector gates, three pump stations and the West Closure Complex in Plaquemines Parish. The authority’s expanded jurisdiction adds responsibility for operating and maintaining tidal flood protection in the Lafitte area.

The West Bank authority operates separately from the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East, which manages 192 miles of levees and floodwalls serving more than 1 million residents across the East Bank of Orleans and Jefferson parishes and St. Bernard Parish.