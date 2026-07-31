Week in Review July 27-31: GNO Region Business Successes, Leadership Changes and More

Here are some of the week’s biggest business stories affecting the Greater New Orleans business community:

JEDCO is helping fuel business growth in Jefferson Parish by financing the redevelopment of aging commercial properties, turning underutilized buildings into modern business spaces that attract investment, create jobs and strengthen commercial corridors.

JEDCO Redevelopment Fuels Business Growth

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Mayor Helena Moreno has launched the Canal Street Renaissance Initiative, a long-term, three-phase plan to revitalize the city’s historic commercial corridor led by a new Canal Street Renaissance Director.

Moreno Launches Canal Street Renaissance Initiative

The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation has named veteran economic development leader Ginger Cangelosi as its new CEO to lead efforts to attract investment, support local businesses and drive long-term economic growth in St. Bernard Parish.

St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation Names CEO

Port NOLA has appointed infrastructure finance veteran Brad Guilmino as vice president of finance and innovative delivery to help oversee major capital projects, including the Louisiana International Terminal, and strengthen the port’s financial management.

Port NOLA Names VP of Finance & Innovative Delivery

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LSU New Orleans has appointed Cheria Scaffidi as executive director of university advancement and president and CEO of the LSU New Orleans Foundation to lead the university’s fundraising, alumni engagement and philanthropic strategy.

LSU New Orleans Appoints Foundation CEO

New Orleans-based PRIME Business Advisory Solutions is expanding to meet growing demand from businesses seeking fractional CFO and COO services.

PRIME Meets Demand for Fractional Executive Services

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

IBEX Wins Top 2026 “The Launchpad” Prize

Nunez Receives $1M for Skilled Trades

Louisiana Advances in DOE Nuclear Campus Competition

Gulf Coast Bank Reports 16% Earnings Increase

STEM NOLA Names Communications Director

Sierra Club Challenges Meta’s Hyperion Air Permit