Week in Review, Sept. 9-13: In The Heart Of A Hurricane, The Eye Of Our Community Always Shines The Brightest

NEW ORLEANS — You never get used to it,” Todd, our publisher, said on the phone yesterday while checking in on all of our staff. I had just mentioned that, being from the Northeast and having lived here for only five years, I wasn’t accustomed to the hullabaloo that comes with hurricanes.

It’s odd to wake up to concerned texts from friends and family in other parts of the country who don’t quite grasp what dealing with a hurricane entails. “Oh good…so it’s over?” “Wow. What a resilient city.”

They don’t really understand, and to be honest, neither did I before moving here. But one thing that continues to amaze this Yankee with a naturally skeptical outlook is how the community always seems to rally together to support each other when government resources fall short. I wouldn’t have made it through Hurricane Ida without listening to Green Day and Led Zeppelin with my neighbors, Debbie and Steve, three years ago. One of my closest friends in New Orleans, Res—who I discovered I’d actually lived on the same street in Brooklyn for over five years without ever meeting—was texting me nonstop last Wednesday to check in and share witty Real Housewives quotes.

Admittedly, New Orleans Reddit is, as they say in The Lord of the Rings, my guiding light when all other lights go out. During the storm, community members kept each other informed and checked in throughout the area. As the storm began to subside, those heading to Buffa’s to charge their phones and grab a bite reassured complete strangers that they would be there to offer a hug or a cell phone charge if needed.

It blows me away (pardon the pun) every single time.

When I returned to work on Thursday, I received emails from Ochsner informing me that their urgent cares were still open. The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans sent out a list of licensed contractors to help residents prepare. Fill the Needs was ready to collect donations to support the community’s pets. (Join them this weekend!)

In the midst of the chaos caused by Francine, New Orleans once again proved that while storms may come and go, the true strength of this city’s spirit remains unshakable. It’s clear that in the heart of a hurricane, the eye of our community always shines the brightest.

