Week-in-Review, Sept 8-12: Publicly Traded Companies, Real Estate, Small Businesses and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

According to the Biz New Orleans Data Hub which tracks Louisiana SEC Public Companies, the state’s publicly traded companies posted mixed results in 2024, with utilities generating the largest profits, advertising and distribution firms showing strength despite softer margins, and banks delivering a mixed picture. Technology companies, meanwhile, continued to struggle to turn operating cash into net income. Healthcare providers and industrial services firms added steady earnings, boosting shareholder profit.

23 Publicly Traded Companies Show Mixed Fortunes

- Sponsors -

Corporate Realty, Inc. has announced that the historic Pythian Building at 234 Loyola Avenue is now available for acquisition. The nine-story, 123,266-sf property was redeveloped in 2017 and now features 69 residential units, modern offices, an expansive event venue, and a ground-floor retail space that formerly housed the food hall Pythian Market.

Corporate Realty Announces Pythian For Sale

Noble Plastics, a woman-owned small business specializing in custom plastic injection molding, announced it is investing $8.5 million to expand the company’s St. Landry Parish headquarters, boosting production capacity to supply First Solar Inc. billion manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Noble Plastics Drives $8.5M Investment & 29 New Jobs

This week veteran WDSU news anchor Gina Swanson moderated the “Small Business IS Economic Development” Mayoral Forum at Propeller, where State Senator Royce Duplessis (District 5) and City Councilmember Oliver Thomas (District E) outlined their positions on infrastructure, equity, and support for entrepreneurs.

Small Business IS Economic Development: Mayoral Forum

- Sponsors -

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

UNO Launches AI for Small Business Speaker Series

Real Estate Symposium Spotlights New Economy

Downtown New Orleans Reinvents Itself

Coast Guard Awards Bollinger 10 Cutters in $25B Plan

Tulane Announces Institute of Advanced Energy Studies & $1.5M Gift

KID smART Breaks Ground on Center for Arts & Education

JRK Property Holdings Closes on 2 New Orleans Properties