Week in Review, Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Navy Boats and More

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, Bollinger Shipyards announced that they have been awarded a contract to build the U.S. Navy’s seventh Auxiliary Personnel Lighter–Small (APL 73) Class berthing and messing barge. The contract award is for a fixed-price option for the detail design and construction of the vessel.

National Defense Magazine reports that an auxiliary personnel lighter, also known as a “berthing barge,” accommodates crew members when their ship is in port or undergoing maintenance in drydock—processes that can take several months. This lighter provides a convenient and nearby living space for the ship’s duty crew, ensuring they are close enough to respond to emergencies.

Bollinger specializes in the construction of Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA’90) compliant barges for the offshore and inland industry. Units ranging from 20,000 Barrels (BBL’s) to 240,000 BBL’s have been delivered at BMF.

APLs are 269 feet long, 69 feet wide and have a draft of 7 feet. Each vessel is equipped with offices, classrooms, washrooms, laundry facilities, medical treatment areas, a barber shop and fitness center. With mess seating for 224 enlisted personnel and 28 officers, each meal is served via five 20-minute shifts to allow food service for 1,130 personnel (three meals per day). The vessels are fitted with mixed-gender berthing spaces for 74 officers and 537 enlisted personnel, for a total of 611 people.

