Week-in-Review, Sept 29 – Oct 3: Business Acquisitions & Expansions and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
Downtown New Orleans is riding a wave of commercial investment, with nearly $3 billion in planned projects, nearly $1 billion in existing property value, office inventory of 16.7 million square feet, 476 retail businesses, and 105 hotels offering more than 22,000 rooms.
BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS: T. Parker Host (HOST), provider of ship agency and terminal services, announced the acquisition of Impala Terminals Burnside, a bulk facility located in Burnside, La.
BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS: T. Baker Smith, LLC (TBS), an engineering, surveying, environmental and consulting services company, announced it has added Acadia Land Surveying and its Gulfport affiliate, Cassady-Acadia Land Surveying, to the TBS family.
BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS: Danos announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Panel Specialists Inc, expanding its technical services in automation and panel fabrication.
BUSINESS EXPANSIONS: Starlab Space LLC has selected Louisiana-based Vivace Corporation to build the primary structure for its next-generation commercial space station in New Orleans, with support from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility.
BUSINESS EXPANSIONS: 4-Horn Industrial, a provider of industrial equipment rentals, sales, and contractor supplies for the petrochemical, refinery, pipeline and construction industries, announced the opening of its newest branch in Sulphur, Louisiana.
BUSINESS EXPANSIONS: Houston-based industrial drone manufacturer DMR Technologies announced it will establish its first full-scale U.S. manufacturing facility in Lafayette Parish.
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
