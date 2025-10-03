Week-in-Review, Sept 29 – Oct 3: Business Acquisitions & Expansions and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Downtown New Orleans is riding a wave of commercial investment, with nearly $3 billion in planned projects, nearly $1 billion in existing property value, office inventory of 16.7 million square feet, 476 retail businesses, and 105 hotels offering more than 22,000 rooms.

Downtown Investment Pipeline Tops $3 Billion

BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS: T. Parker Host (HOST), provider of ship agency and terminal services, announced the acquisition of Impala Terminals Burnside, a bulk facility located in Burnside, La.

HOST Acquires Impala Terminals Burnside

BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS: T. Baker Smith, LLC (TBS), an engineering, surveying, environmental and consulting services company, announced it has added Acadia Land Surveying and its Gulfport affiliate, Cassady-Acadia Land Surveying, to the TBS family.

T. Baker Smith Expands with Acadia Surveying Ties

BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS: Danos announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Panel Specialists Inc, expanding its technical services in automation and panel fabrication.

Danos Acquires Panel Specialists Inc

BUSINESS EXPANSIONS: Starlab Space LLC has selected Louisiana-based Vivace Corporation to build the primary structure for its next-generation commercial space station in New Orleans, with support from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility.

Starlab Space Selects Vivace for Commercial Station

BUSINESS EXPANSIONS: 4-Horn Industrial, a provider of industrial equipment rentals, sales, and contractor supplies for the petrochemical, refinery, pipeline and construction industries, announced the opening of its newest branch in Sulphur, Louisiana.

4-Horn Industrial Expands Footprint in Louisiana

BUSINESS EXPANSIONS: Houston-based industrial drone manufacturer DMR Technologies announced it will establish its first full-scale U.S. manufacturing facility in Lafayette Parish.

DMR Technologies to Launch U.S. Drone Facility

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

LSU Health New Orleans Wins $14M for Research

Port NOLA, LaDOTD Agree to Advance St. Bernard Corridor

46th Tulane Business Forum Highlights Growth

Jazz & Blues Market Relaunches Oct. 1 with Star Lineup

Brand Intervention Debuts With Hot Seat Spotlight

Saints Seal Superdome Lease To 2035

K&B Plaza For Sale

$7.6B in Clean Energy Cuts Threaten Jobs in Blue States