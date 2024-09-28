Week in Review, Sept. 23-27: Port Strike and More

NEW ORLEANS (Sept. 28, 2024) — The USMX-ILA master contract, which applies to all ports on the East Coast and Gulf Coast, will expire at midnight on Sept. 30, 2024. Currently, Port NOLA and its container terminal operating partners are preparing for a potential work stoppage related to ILA activities on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

According to the Port NOLA website, the port is not involved in the contract negotiations. The New Orleans Terminal, serving MSC, Maersk and ZIM, will complete rail operations by 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, and will cease gate operations for imports and exports at the same time.

As the port prepares to deal with the potential chaos of the East Coast and Gulf Coast longshoremen strike, Michael A. Thomas is preparing to begin his five year appointment as chairman of Port NOLA’s Board of Commissioners.

In 2000, Thomas founded his law firm, Michael A. Thomas, Attorney at Law, LLC, and subsequently served as an Assistant Parish Attorney for Jefferson Parish. His public service there also included roles as an Assistant District Attorney, a staff member for then Councilman-at-Large Thomas J. Capella, and as a member of the Jefferson Parish Council.

In 2013, Thomas shifted back to the private sector to expand his law practice and title business. He now represents several marine service companies, oilfield supply vessel firm and a Mississippi River pilots association.

Read more here.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Storage Terminal Operator IMTT Partnering With Lean To Develop Community Air Monitoring Program

Informuta Receives Grant for Project Aimed at Tackling Antibiotic Resistance

Beth Walker Promoted to CEO of Ochsner Medical Center

Corn Belt Ports and Louisiana Ports Sign Cooperative Endeavor Agreement

UNO Announces Significant Increases in Number of New Freshmen and New Transfers

Elation Entertainment: Bridging the Gap in Content Creation

New Data Dashboard Highlights Over 250,000 Repetitive Flood Loss Properties Nationwide

Entergy New Orleans Donates $383K To Help Vulnerable Customers ‘Beat The Heat’ and Save Money This Summer

Kyle Wallace Elected as Chair of SEIA’s Residential Solar & Storage Division

JEDCO, EPA Expand Brownfield Assessment Program to All Of Jefferson Parish

University of Louisiana Lafayette Students Enhance AI App for Local Startup

Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association Leaders Advocate for Pro-Consumer Car Buying Policy in DC

LongueVue Capital Expands Pinnacle Clinical Research Platform with Acquisition of Jubilee Clinical Research

Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Doubles Number of Grants to be Awarded From 300 to 600