Week-in-Review, Sept 22-26: Housing, Workforce & Economic Development and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The Port of New Orleans’ Louisiana International Terminal is the first new container terminal in the country and the first project in Louisiana to register with Envision. This move recognizes Port NOLA as a leader in building infrastructure that prioritizes environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and long-term economic resilience.

Port NOLA LIT Achieves 1st U.S. Envision Registration

New Orleans Riverside Retreat, the first non-military housing development in Federal City, opened on Sept. 24 as a mixed-use, independent senior living community with 70 units. The development is built to the Fortified Gold Standard, designed to withstand severe weather.

Federal City Opens 1st Non-Military Housing at Riverside

Delgado Community College hosted a Toyota Open House, bringing Gulf States Toyota officials and seven dealerships to its City Park Campus for an event showcasing new technology. With record enrollment, new courses in high-voltage vehicles, and plans for an Automotive Center of Excellence, Delgado is expanding its role as a workforce pipeline for Southeast Louisiana’s evolving automotive industry.

Delgado Expands Automotive Training With Toyota Partnership

Louisiana has earned a Top 10 ranking from Area Development Magazine which publishes an annual survey of the nation’s best states for business. In the 2025 edition, Louisiana is ranked No. 9, marking a milestone for the state’s economic development efforts.

Louisiana Ranked Top 10 by Area Development

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

JPMorganChase Names Manager for Louisiana & Mississippi

Bipartisan TWICE Bill Seeks Workforce Gains

Temple Praises Jefferson, Livingston for New Flood Ratings

North Oaks Cuts Ribbon on $50M Expansion

Children’s Museum Hosts 27th Annual Fundraising Gala

Breeze Adds Cancun Flights from New Orleans

Global Energy Plans Undermine Climate Pledges

Unions Target Sunland Construction Over Safety

Brand Intervention to Launch Marketing “Showdown”

Son of a Saint Tops $3.4M with 700+ Scholarships Since 2019

Convention Center Launches “Rhythm & Algorithm” Conference

BE NOLA Announces 5th Annual Education Summit