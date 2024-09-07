Week in Review, Sept. 2-6: From Super Bowl Countdown to Community Impact

METAIRIE, La. — The first workday after a long summer holiday doesn’t typically start with a Super Bowl countdown, but that’s exactly what happened this week.

On Tuesday, the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee unveiled New Orleans Saints players Cam Jordan, Demario Davis and Tyrann Mathieu, along with sports journalist Jen Hale, as “Community Champions.” So what does that entail exactly?

These champions will spearhead several community initiatives, including the Super Bowl LIX Source procurement program, which aims to boost opportunities for over 200 local underrepresented businesses. They will also support the Impact 59 Powered by Entergy Program, which will grant at least $3 million to local nonprofits, NFL Green sustainability projects, and youth STEM programs. Additionally, they will drive volunteer recruitment for the Super Bowl LIX Ambassador Program presented by Chevron, ensuring a warm welcome for visitors ahead of Feb. 9.

“We represent everyone who calls this place home, and we’re going to seize this opportunity,” said Jordan. “When we step up for our communities, they’ll stand taller.”

The Saints Community Champions are well-acquainted with both giving and receiving support in New Orleans. Hale shared how the community rallied around her during her father’s passing, while Mathieu expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome he received upon returning to his hometown.

To read more about how the Super Bowl will contribute to the local and state economy, click here.

