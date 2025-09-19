Week-in-Review, Sept 15-19: Energy, Biotech, Workforce and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

At Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum, leaders from across the industry discussed technology shifts, rising demand and the move toward cleaner sources. Three Biz New Orleans stories cover the details:

Shell USA President on Louisiana’s Energy Future

Oil & Gas Association President Emphasizes Jobs

Energy Shifts Put Louisiana in the Spotlight

Informuta, a biotech company using sequencing and machine learning to detect infectious diseases, has opened a new lab at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center significantly boosting New Orleans as a biotech hub.

Biotech Startup Informuta Expands with New Lab

YouthForce NOLA and unCommon Construction have both had a dramatically positive impact not just on workforce outcomes in the region, but on individuals and communities:

YouthForce NOLA Marks 10 Years of Empowering Careers

unCommon Construction Marks 11 Years at New Campus

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Insurance Commissioner Speaks at BGR Breakfast Briefing

The Idea Village Announces METRONOME Demo Day 2025

Lee Highlights Growth & Priorities in LSU Address

VRC Metal Systems Announces $1.56 Million Investment

700 Million Users Reveal ChatGPT Impact

Gov. Landry Unveils Plan to Boost Business

Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation Wins National Award

Reconcile New Orleans Celebrates 25 Years with Fundraiser

Jefferson Chamber Advocates for Louisiana in Washington D.C.