Week-in-Review, Sept 15-19: Energy, Biotech, Workforce and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
At Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum, leaders from across the industry discussed technology shifts, rising demand and the move toward cleaner sources. Three Biz New Orleans stories cover the details:
Shell USA President on Louisiana’s Energy Future
Oil & Gas Association President Emphasizes Jobs
Energy Shifts Put Louisiana in the Spotlight
Informuta, a biotech company using sequencing and machine learning to detect infectious diseases, has opened a new lab at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center significantly boosting New Orleans as a biotech hub.
Biotech Startup Informuta Expands with New Lab
YouthForce NOLA and unCommon Construction have both had a dramatically positive impact not just on workforce outcomes in the region, but on individuals and communities:
YouthForce NOLA Marks 10 Years of Empowering Careers
unCommon Construction Marks 11 Years at New Campus
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
Insurance Commissioner Speaks at BGR Breakfast Briefing
The Idea Village Announces METRONOME Demo Day 2025
Lee Highlights Growth & Priorities in LSU Address
VRC Metal Systems Announces $1.56 Million Investment
700 Million Users Reveal ChatGPT Impact
Gov. Landry Unveils Plan to Boost Business
Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation Wins National Award
Reconcile New Orleans Celebrates 25 Years with Fundraiser
Jefferson Chamber Advocates for Louisiana in Washington D.C.