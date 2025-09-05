Week-in-Review, Sept 1 – 5: Commercializing Ideas, Business Leadership, Brain Science and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Commercializing groundbreaking faculty discoveries into successful companies and local jobs, Tulane University has launched Founder Lab, an accelerator that moves research into market-ready startups through intensive six-month cycles, a model adopted by fewer than 10 U.S. universities.

Founder Lab Transforms Research into Business Opportunities

Twenty-eight local business leaders have completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Delgado Community College, marking the graduation of Cohort 40. “This initiative is more than a training program — it’s a transformational experience that equips entrepreneurs with a CEO’s mindset.”

28 Graduate in Delgado 40th Goldman Sachs Cohort

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) will once again put Louisiana’s life sciences sector on the national stage this fall when its annual BioChallenge pitch competition returns as part of the BIO on the BAYOU symposium. “Brain health is where our region’s needs and capabilities intersect.”

NOBIC BioChallenge 2025 Focuses on Brain Health

The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute selected 52 participants for its 2026 Regional Leadership Program. “While our region faces considerable challenges, it is also distinguished by unique resources, strategic geography, and a passionate community,” said NORLI Executive Director Stephen Reuther.”

NORLI Announces Leadership Class of 2026

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce announced the newest class of Leadership Jefferson, a nine-month program designed to develop leaders and deepen their understanding of Jefferson Parish’s civic and business landscape.

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Awards First Scholarship

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

