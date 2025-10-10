Week-in-Review Oct 6-10: Startups, Acquisitions, Downtown Life and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Civilized AI, a GovTech startup dedicated to making cities better, announced closing a $2M seed funding round led by Benson Capital, with participation from Tulane University, Austin Capital Factory and members of the local angel investment community.

Benson Capital Leads $2M Investment in Civilized AI

- Sponsors -

The technology solutions provider, Gage, operating in Louisiana for more than 45 years, announced the acquisition of Data Management Services, Inc. (DMS), a managed IT services company based in Thibodaux.

Gage Acquires Data Management Services

Downtown continues to evolve from a traditional business district into one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods, driven by steady residential growth and long-term investment in housing that reflects stability and confidence.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

DDD Report Highlights Residential Growth

AT&T donated $25,000 to the Youth Service Bureau of St. Tammany and partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana to distribute 70 refurbished laptops to local students as part of a $10.1 million public-private project to expand AT&T Fiber to nearly 2,400 homes and businesses across St. Tammany Parish.

AT&T & St. Tammany Partner on $10M Broadband Expansion

- Sponsors -

Stirling Properties, based in Covington, announced that two new equity shareholders, Will Barrois and Jared Lauderdale, joined the company’s ownership team.

Stirling Announces 2 New Equity Shareholders

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

LSU Health Foundation Announces New COO

Lee & Associates Expands to New Orleans

STartUP Northshore Announces 3rd NSpire Startup Slam

Louisiana Life & Acadiana Profile Magazines Win 17 International Awards

Rockin’1000 to Make U.S. Debut in New Orleans

Applications Open for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Program

Court Strikes STR Corporate Ownership Ban

ACA Tax Credit Fight Behind Federal Government Shutdown

State Treasurer Supports Roll Back of EPA Climate Regulations

MMR Group Plans $55.2 Million Louisiana Expansion