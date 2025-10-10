Week-in-Review Oct 6-10: Startups, Acquisitions, Downtown Life and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
Civilized AI, a GovTech startup dedicated to making cities better, announced closing a $2M seed funding round led by Benson Capital, with participation from Tulane University, Austin Capital Factory and members of the local angel investment community.
Benson Capital Leads $2M Investment in Civilized AI
The technology solutions provider, Gage, operating in Louisiana for more than 45 years, announced the acquisition of Data Management Services, Inc. (DMS), a managed IT services company based in Thibodaux.
Gage Acquires Data Management Services
Downtown continues to evolve from a traditional business district into one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods, driven by steady residential growth and long-term investment in housing that reflects stability and confidence.
DDD Report Highlights Residential Growth
AT&T donated $25,000 to the Youth Service Bureau of St. Tammany and partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana to distribute 70 refurbished laptops to local students as part of a $10.1 million public-private project to expand AT&T Fiber to nearly 2,400 homes and businesses across St. Tammany Parish.
AT&T & St. Tammany Partner on $10M Broadband Expansion
Stirling Properties, based in Covington, announced that two new equity shareholders, Will Barrois and Jared Lauderdale, joined the company’s ownership team.
Stirling Announces 2 New Equity Shareholders
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
LSU Health Foundation Announces New COO
Lee & Associates Expands to New Orleans
STartUP Northshore Announces 3rd NSpire Startup Slam
Louisiana Life & Acadiana Profile Magazines Win 17 International Awards
Rockin’1000 to Make U.S. Debut in New Orleans
Applications Open for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Program
Court Strikes STR Corporate Ownership Ban
ACA Tax Credit Fight Behind Federal Government Shutdown
State Treasurer Supports Roll Back of EPA Climate Regulations