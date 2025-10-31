Week-in-Review Oct 27-31: Business Expansions, New Construction, New Flights and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

ChillCo Inc., a Louisiana-based cooling solutions provider, is investing $4.37 million to expand its St. Tammany Parish headquarters—part of an $8 million statewide growth plan.

ChillCo Expands St. Tammany Parish Headquarters

Developers have broken ground on Riverside Lofts at Federal City, a $43,000-square-foot redevelopment transforming a 120-year-old former machine shop into 60 modern apartments while preserving the historic building’s 1904 architecture.

Federal City Breaks Ground on 60 Market-Rate Apartments

Jefferson Parish and regional leaders gathered for the annual State of Jefferson luncheon, where Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Council Chairman Scott Walker outlined key initiatives and major projects shaping the parish’s future.

2025 State of Jefferson Event Highlights Parish Progress

New Orleans outpaces the nation in entrepreneurship, with 592 of every 100,000 adults launching a business in the past year—34% above the national average—according to The Data Center, highlighting the region as a resilient engine of innovation.

New Orleans Outpaces U.S. in New Business Creation

Frontier Airlines has announced it is adding 12 new MSY routes and increasing service frequency on existing routes during the month of Feb. 2026 to cater for Mardi Gras.

Frontier Airlines Adds Routes for Mardi Gras

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust reported solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2025 with a net income of $31.8 million, more than double last year’s results.

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Reports Growth

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Ruby Slipper & Ruby Sunshine Appoint Chief Marketing Officer

New Orleans Named UNESCO Creative City for Music

Northshore’s In-Telecom Expands National Reach

Louisiana Groups Lead Push Against EPA Emissions Rollbacks

Louisiana Small Business Owners Head to D.C. for Goldman Sachs Summit

LongueVue Capital Earns 5th Consecutive Spot on Inc. List

Ideal Appliance Parts Opens 1st Out-of-State Store

Nunez Chancellor Joins Aerospace, Aviation & Defense Committee