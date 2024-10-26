Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, Oct. 21-25: Ports of Call and More

October 26, 2024   |By
Carnival Cruise, Carnival Liberty, Liberty, NOLA skyline, city park, city skyline, departure, portnola, riverbend, skyline Carnival Liberty departure, riverbend, city skyline

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 25, 2024) — This week, the Port of Orleans appointed a new CEO as it noted it is on track to achieve a record of 1.3 million cruise passengers in 2024. This target aligns with a revitalization project on Canal Street, designed to enhance the area and support local tourism. Together, these developments mark a significant chapter for the port and its surrounding community. 

As the Port of Orleans embarks on this ambitious journey, the recent appointment of new CEO Beth Ann Branch sets a strategic direction for achieving these goals.

Branch, a graduate of Duke University who holds an MBA from UNC,  has been appointed as the new CEO of the Port of Orleans, bringing a wealth of experience from her previous role at the Port of Alabama. With a strong background in port operations and strategic development, Branch is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. Her leadership is expected to drive innovative initiatives and foster collaborations that will enhance the port’s competitiveness. As she transitions to New Orleans, her vision and expertise will be pivotal in realizing the ambitious goals set for the coming years.

Read more.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Caesars Entertainment Celebrates Completion of $435M Casino Transformation

Entergy's Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

California Calls Plastics Recycling Tech a ‘Stunt’; Louisiana Sees Economic Development

Louisiana’s Water Institute Wins National Award for Jacksonville Impact

Loyola Welcomes Seven New Members to the Board of Trustees

Louisiana Association of Museums Names Kate Tannian 2024 Community Outreach Award Recipient

The Idea Village Welcomes Three New Hires to Its Expanding Team

SwiftSight Unveils 5D Modeling System

Trader Joe’s East Purchases Former Our Lady of Lourdes School

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

