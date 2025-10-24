Week-in-Review Oct 20-24: New Businesses, Hotel Renovations and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

There has been a surge of hotel redevelopment across the city as New Orleans attracts large conventions, major events and tourists. With visitor numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels and convention bookings on the rise, hotel developers and operators are investing heavily in renovations and new properties to meet renewed demand and evolving guest expectations.

New Orleans Hotels See Wave of Renovations and Expansions

Several new businesses opened in the New Orleans region including the Museum of Illusions in the Jax Brewery building, the New Orleans ToolBank powering community-based organizations, volunteers, and disaster response teams, a new cafe called Fifi Parée has opened in the The Omni Royal Orleans lobby, The Shade Store which offers handcrafted custom window treatments, and Burlington opened its tenth Louisiana store. In addition, TurnKey Renovators, a New Orleans-based firm specializing in high-quality residential remodeling, is expanding into the commercial construction market.

Museum of Illusions Opens in New Orleans

ToolBank USA Opens New Orleans Hub

Fifi Parée Opens at Omni Royal Orleans

The Shade Store Opens in New Orleans

Burlington Opens its 10th Louisiana Store in New Orleans

TurnKey Renovators Expands Into Commercial Construction

While several businesses opened or expanded, Winn-Dixie announced it is pulling out of Louisiana.

Winn-Dixie to Exit Louisiana

Optimism was a prevailing theme at the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS’ (NOMAR) 15th annual Economic and Real Estate FORECAST Symposium, drawing hundreds of real estate professionals, investors, and public-sector leaders together to discuss areas for growth, market trends and policy issues shaping the region.

Optimism Defines NOMAR 2025 FORECAST Symposium

The A. B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University released its seventh Greater New Orleans Startup Report and announced that its annual survey will expand statewide in 2026 through a partnership between the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), creating Louisiana’s first comprehensive view of startup activity.

Tulane Report Finds Startups Betting on AI in 2025

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Aclara to Build $277M Rare Earth Facility in Louisiana

Gov. Landry Appoints Port NOLA Board Member

LWCC Hosts 400 Workers Comp Members

Society of Women Engineers Hosts Global WE25 Conference

Port NOLA Approved to Expand Trade Zone to St. Tammany

Democracy and Unity Take Center Stage at BGR Luncheon

Irwin Fritchie Named in 2025 Best Places to Work for Women

Film Louisiana Showcases State at Hollywood Reception

2025 Clean Fuels Summit Highlights Port Innovation