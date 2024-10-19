Week in Review Oct. 14-18: $43.85M Invested Statewide & More

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 18, 2024) — Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who Gov. Jeff Landry thanked earlier this week, has already invested $2.3 million into the city of Shreveport this year. This substantial investment underscores Jackson’s commitment to revitalizing the community and fostering economic growth in the region.

While other state investors may not have the same celebrity status as the “In Da Club” singer, their contributions are equally vital to shaping Louisiana’s economic future.

Laborde Products, a marine engine and equipment distribution company, announced it is investing $5.85 million to establish a new operations center and warehouse at its headquarters in St. Tammany Parish. Additionally, New Orleans Public Belt Railroad and Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC have signed a $3 million agreement for Heniff to manage rail transloading services at the newly opened New Orleans Transloading Industrial Park. This facility, located on Terminal Road in New Orleans East, will help shippers move goods more easily between trucks and trains, making it faster to transport freight to America’s heartland.

The state’s top investor this week is Graham Packaging, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. The company is investing $35 million to expand and modernize its production facility in Tangipahoa Parish. The expansion will allow the company to acquire advanced equipment and upskill its existing workforce.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

