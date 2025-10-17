Week-in-Review Oct 13-17: People on the Move, Business Expansions and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

EquipmentShare, a rapidly expanding construction-technology and equipment-rental company, has opened its ninth Louisiana branch in St. Tammany Parish. The new site is part of a $187 million, five-location expansion that will add 120 new jobs across the state and increase the company’s Louisiana footprint to 13 locations.

$187M Expansion Brings EquipmentShare to St. Tammany

The Idea Village and New Orleans Startup Fund co-hosted the GNO Inc.’s Startup NOLA Monthly Meetup with a focus on raising regional visibility of New Orleans’ local venture ecosystem through startup data reporting.

Startup NOLA Highlights Power of Data in Raising Capital

Manning Family Children’s celebrated the grand opening of a new clinic, and its first under the ThriveKids umbrella, expanding care into the New Orleans East community.

Manning Family Children’s Opens 1st ThriveKids Clinic

Several key people are moving up or moving on with DoubleTree announcing a new GM, St. Bernard Parish Hospital naming a new CEO, NORLI appointed 4 new Board members, and the president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System retiring soon.

DoubleTree New Orleans Names New General Manager

St. Bernard Parish Hospital Names New CEO

NORLI Welcomes 4 New Board Members

LCTCS President Retires After Decade of Leadership

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Cruise, Air & Rail Expansions to Boost New Orleans Travel in 2026

NOLA Detox Adds New Campus

Convention Center Showcases Economic Impact at Biz Night

Louisiana Launches $150M FastSites Fund

Miel Brewery Wins Gold Medal at 2025 Beer Festival

Loyola Awarded $1.3M for First-Generation Students

STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action CEO Named as Champion

GNO Inc. Startup NOLA Spotlights Fall Events

Garage Debuts as Lakeside Expands Retail Lineup