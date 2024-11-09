Week in Review, Nov. 4-8: Michael Sawaya’s Transformative Convention Center Tenure & More

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 8, 2024) — This week, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center announced that Michael J. Sawaya is stepping down as president and CEO to take on a new leadership role at the Audubon Nature Institute. His departure marks the end of a transformative six-and-a-half-year tenure that saw the Convention Center become a cornerstone of New Orleans’ convention industry.

In recognition of his exceptional leadership, Biz New Orleans recently named him 2023 CEO of the Year, underscoring his remarkable achievements in expanding and modernizing the facility.

Under Sawaya’s direction, the Convention Center underwent a $557 million transformation, earning LEED Gold certification for sustainability and driving the development of a new $1 billion mixed-use business and residential neighborhood. His efforts also secured a $500 million investment from Omni Hotels & Resorts to build a 1,000-room headquarters hotel, significantly enhancing New Orleans’ position as a top destination for large-scale conventions and events. Sawaya’s strategic vision helped propel the city to third in the nation’s recent ranking of the top 250 convention cities.

Sawaya’s impact extended beyond infrastructure, as he fostered strong partnerships between the Convention Center, the city’s hospitality sector and returning clients. Russell W. Allen, president of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, lauded Sawaya for his role in shaping the center’s mission and pushing it to the forefront of the national convention market. Similarly, Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, praised Sawaya’s collaborative approach, which strengthened the city’s reputation as a premier convention destination.

