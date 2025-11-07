Week-in-Review Nov. 3-7: MICHELIN Stars, Horse Racing, AI for Higher Ed and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Louisiana’s culinary scene reached a new milestone as the MICHELIN Guide unveiled its first-ever American South edition, awarding MICHELIN Stars to three New Orleans restaurants: Emeril’s, which earned Two Stars, and Saint-Germain and Zasu, each earning One Star. The new regional guide marks the first time Louisiana has been included.

MICHELIN Awards Stars to 3 New Orleans Restaurants

Campusknot Inc., an AI-powered teaching assistant platform for higher education, has raised $1.1 million to expand its footprint across the United States and accelerate adoption of its technology among universities. The investment comes from Tulane Ventures, Boot 64 Ventures and other prominent investors throughout the south.

CampusKnot Raises $1.1M for AI-Powered Teaching Assistant

More than 50 Louisiana businesses representing a wide range of industries traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni Summit. “The most pressing issues among small business owners at the Summit centered around access to capital, the ability to compete for and retain talent, rising healthcare costs, and navigating regulations.”

Over 50 Regional Entrepreneurs Join Goldman Sachs Advocacy in D.C.

The World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Advanced Fibre Cluster Geelong (AFCG) of Victoria, Australia, establishing a partnership to drive collaboration in energy, advanced manufacturing, and international market growth.

World Trade Center New Orleans Partners with Australia

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

