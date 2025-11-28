Week-in-Review Nov. 24-28: Alliances, Launches, Top Rankings and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

New Orleans was named in the top 20 entrepreneurial regions in the United States, ranking No. 14 in a new national analysis of high-growth startup ecosystems released by JPMorganChase and the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center. “Entrepreneurship doesn’t just power job creation, it underpins America’s global competitiveness.”

Nasdaq Report Ranks New Orleans in Top 20 Entrepreneurial Regions

The World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO) signed an MOU with Innovation Norway, the Norwegian Government’s primary instrument for innovation, industry development and international business growth. The agreement expands cooperation in clean technology, maritime innovation, workforce readiness, and global trade opportunities.

World Trade Center New Orleans Partners with Innovation Norway

The Downtown Development District (DDD) newly released Q3 2025 Market Report paints a picture of steady conditions across Downtown New Orleans’ major economic sectors, even as national markets continue to experience volatility. As the state’s largest employment center, Downtown now represents nearly $18 billion in assessed property value.

Downtown Q3 Sees Steady Market Performance Across Sectors

Plan A Games, a California-based mobile gaming investment and analytics firm, announced its expansion to New Orleans. “By developing our data platform here and collaborating with partners like GNO, Inc., LED, and Tulane University, we’re proud to contribute to the momentum that’s positioning Louisiana as a leader in gaming and technology innovation.”

Plan A Games Launches Studio in New Orleans

The Celebrate Canal Coalition, a citizen-led organization revitalizing the Canal Street corridor, closed out its first year with a quarterly meeting at the Astor Crowne Plaza that drew 102 participants and marked a shift to physical redevelopment along the Canal Street corridor.

Celebrate Canal Unveils Revitalization Plan After 1st Full Year

Here are more of the week's top business stories:

Meta Brings AI Training to 40 Regional Small Businesses

First Solar Launches $1.1B AI-Driven Plant in Louisiana

Amazon Invests $50B in AI Supercomputing

XOCOM Appoints 1st Executive Director of Development

Nest Health Raises $22.5M for Expansion

Global Vessel & Tank Expands Louisiana Operations

VOASELA Launches Canal Pointe for Mothers in Recovery

Survey Ranks New Orleans Best City for Nightlife