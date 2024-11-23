Week in Review, Nov. 18-22: Jefferson Parish Tech Park and More

JEFFERSON, La. (Nov. 22, 2024) — Situated on the West Bank of the New Orleans metro area in Jefferson Parish, Churchill Park is part of a wider planning area known as Fairfield.

In August 2015, the Regional Planning Commission and Jefferson Parish finalized the Fairfield Strategic Plan, a comprehensive framework designed to guide growth in the approximately 9,000-acre Fairfield Planning Area on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish.

The plan focuses on applying smart growth principles and best practices to manage the area’s development. This region is the last substantial undeveloped land within the hurricane protection levee system. While much of Fairfield is still vacant, it includes several existing assets such as Churchill Park, NOLA Motorsports Park, the TPC Louisiana golf course, a planned recreational sports complex by the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED), as well as some residential and commercial areas.

- Sponsors -

Churchill Farms is a 3,000-acre tract of land, originally reclaimed swampland in the 1920s and 1930s, that has played a significant role in New Orleans history and is now part of the Fairfield Planning Area, a key zone for West Bank economic development. Approximately 480 acres of this land is being developed into the Churchill Technology and Business Park, with 40 acres along Nicolle Boulevard donated to the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) to kickstart the project. Over time, JEDCO acquired additional land, and roughly 60 acres have been graded and developed, hosting institutions like the JEDCO headquarters, the JEDCO Conference Center, the Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy, and Delgado Community College’s River City Campus, which focuses on advanced manufacturing training.

Churchill Park is strategically located just 20 minutes from downtown New Orleans and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, with recent upgrades to the Huey P. Long Bridge enhancing regional access. The development of Churchill Park is seen as a critical step in positioning Jefferson Parish and the West Bank for long-term economic growth and stability.

This week, Churchill Technology and Business Park was designated as a Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Certified Site. This prestigious designation promotes a 25-acre site within Churchill Park as a competitive property that is ready to develop, low-risk and ideal for a variety of new projects. Churchill Park is one of only two properties in Jefferson Parish that is certified through this program.

Read more.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Louisiana Senate Rolls Back Tax Cuts as Lawmakers Debate Revenue Solutions

- Sponsors -

Biden Administration Awards Louisiana $31.9 Million for Clean Construction Materials in Transportation Projects

ExxonMobil Awarded 2024 LABI Large Manufacturer of the Year Award

Orleans Parish School Board Appoints Dr. Fateama S. Fulmore as Interim Superintendent

Public Service Commission Approves Sale of Centerpoint Energy’s Louisiana Natural Gas Systems To Delta Utilities

Tulane Freeman School Names Ashley Francis to Lead Stewart Center

Target Reports Sluggish Spending while Walmart has a Stellar Quarter

New Orleans Partners with Wheel the World to Enhance Accessible Tourism