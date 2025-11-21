Week-in-Review Nov. 17-21: Business Milestones, Mergers, Launches and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
Forty years after its founding, the Metairie-based commercial real estate firm, Property One, Inc., is celebrating an anniversary that reflects both its longevity and its influence on commercial real estate in the Gulf South.
Property One Marks 40 Years of Growth and Partnerships
Mauldin & Jenkins will merge with LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors, the nearly 80-year-old Metairie-based firm, on Dec. 1. The merger adds LaPorte’s 178 professionals, including 38 partners, and expands Mauldin & Jenkins’ presence across the South Central U.S.
LaPorte Joins Mauldin & Jenkins in Strategic Merger
Waymo is expanding into the greater New Orleans region as it prepares to launch its fully autonomous ride-hail service, drawing support from accessibility advocates who say the technology could significantly expand mobility and independence for blind and low-vision residents.
Waymo Expands New Orleans Autonomous Ride-Hail Launch
Xavier University of Louisiana has received a $38 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — her second major donation to the institution after a $20 million gift in 2020. The funding will support Xavier’s Centennial Capital Campaign and the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine (XOCOM), which recently achieved candidate status from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education — a key milestone on its way to becoming the first HBCU medical school in the Gulf South.
$38M Scott Gift Caps Xavier Centennial
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
St. Tammany Chamber Honors 12 Top Business Leaders
Jones Walker Announces 4 New Hires
BMF Urges Businesses to Prepare for Federal Sweep
Plastipak Announces $53.8M Expansion
Idea Village Spotlights Fall 2025 Pitch Night Startups
DDD Celebrates 2025 Downtown NOLA Awards
Housing Authority Awarded $1M for Fortified Roofs
Feil Organization Signs Navy Federal Credit Union Lease
unCommon Construction Bourbon St. Benefactor Renews $300K
Gulf South Angels 2025 Conference Highlights Record Growth
AHA Names Ochsner CEO New Trustee