Week in Review, Nov. 11-15: $25M for Louisiana Tech and More

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 15, 2024) — Jack Carrere’s frustration with the communication breakdown between his contractor and material suppliers during a home improvement project led him to spot a major inefficiency in the industry. Last September, Carerre explained to Biz that with his background in mechanical engineering and management consulting, he quickly realized there was a need for a better communication solution.

In 2016, he founded Prokeep, a software company designed to meet the specific communication needs of distributors. Prokeep provides a unified platform that enables real-time, efficient communication between customers and distributors, eliminating the hassle of multiple phone calls and unanswered texts.

Last Fall, Prokeep revealed that it had grown from three employees to more than 90, with headquarters in New Orleans and a satellite office in Atlanta. The platform had facilitated more than 11 million conversations and more than $6 billion in transactions.

This week, the company secured $25 million in Series A funding to accelerate its growth and enhance its demand-generation capabilities. Prokeep’s success is a testament to Louisiana’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation, with the company’s headquarters in New Orleans contributing to the region’s expanding tech ecosystem.

Here are more of the week's top business stories:

