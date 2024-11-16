Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, Nov. 11-15: $25M for Louisiana Tech and More

November 16, 2024

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 15, 2024) — Jack Carrere’s frustration with the communication breakdown between his contractor and material suppliers during a home improvement project led him to spot a major inefficiency in the industry. Last September, Carerre explained to Biz that with his background in mechanical engineering and management consulting, he quickly realized there was a need for a better communication solution.

In 2016, he founded Prokeep, a software company designed to meet the specific communication needs of distributors. Prokeep provides a unified platform that enables real-time, efficient communication between customers and distributors, eliminating the hassle of multiple phone calls and unanswered texts.

Last Fall, Prokeep revealed that it had grown from three employees to more than 90, with headquarters in New Orleans and a satellite office in Atlanta. The platform had facilitated more than 11 million conversations and more than $6 billion in transactions. 

This week,  the company secured $25 million in Series A funding to accelerate its growth and enhance its demand-generation capabilities. Prokeep’s success is a testament to Louisiana’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation, with the company’s headquarters in New Orleans contributing to the region’s expanding tech ecosystem. 

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Two Credit Unions in Mississippi and Louisiana are Planning to Merge

Louisiana Takes First Step Toward Taxing Digital Streaming Services

Kean Miller Expands Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Practice with Addition of Matthew J. Gaar

Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineers Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Marine Engineering

Louisiana Ranked #10 Sports State in America

WBEC South Announces Departure of President & CEO Phala K. Mire, Launches Search for New Leader

Alexander Milne Developmental Services Announces New Day Program and Readiness for New Residents

