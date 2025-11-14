Week-in-Review Nov. 10-14: Tech Innovation, New Business and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Meta’s Oct. 30 announcement of its 385-megawatt solar investment in Louisiana marks what GSREIA Executive Director Monika Gerhart calls “a turning point for the state’s renewable-energy market.” It set the stage for the Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association’s first Renewable Industry Summit.

Meta Sparks New Momentum in Louisiana’s Solar Economy

A group of Louisiana entrepreneurs from Cleantech Open New Orleans attended the Cleantech Open Global Forum, marking the completion of the metro program’s first year and the accelerator’s 20th anniversary. Their participation highlighted Louisiana’s growing clean technology sector driving local business expansion.

Cleantech Open Marks 20 Years at 2025 Global Forum

Marking its 100th anniversary, Xavier University of Louisiana announced major progress toward accrediting the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, which would become the Gulf South’s first HBCU medical school.

Xavier Marks 100 Years with Progress on Medical School

JuneBrain Inc. was named the first-place winner of the 2025 BioChallenge Pitch Competition, hosted by the New Orleans BioInnovation Center to spotlight breakthroughs in brain health and neurotechnology. The event underscored Louisiana’s growing biotech ecosystem, which has helped more than 250 startups raise over $200 million since NOBIC’s founding.

JuneBrain Wins NOBIC 2025 BioChallenge

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

