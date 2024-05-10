Week in Review, May 6-10: GiveNOLA Day, Home Prices and More

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Foundation said that the 11th annual GiveNOLA Day generated more than $7.3 million in donations for 1,004 nonprofits. The total number of online contributions exceeded 50,000 donations at the close of the 24-hour period.

The annual fundraising event was hosted by Baptist Community Ministries, “powered” by Entergy and supported by dozens of additional sponsors.

“At the foundation, we believe everyone can be a philanthropist, and GiveNOLA Day demonstrates this,” said Andy Kopplin, GNOF president and CEO, in a press release. “With 1,025 registered nonprofits participating – more than ever – and the $7.3 million raised, this year’s GiveNOLA Day served as yet another reminder that our region is filled with good people who work tirelessly and give selflessly to help us overcome the challenges our region faces.”

