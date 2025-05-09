Week-in-Review, May 5 – 9: GiveNOLA, Tariffs, Cookies, Architecture Wins and more

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The Greater New Orleans Foundation’s 12th annual GiveNOLA Day generated more than $6.9 million with a record-breaking 1,027 participating nonprofits.

The Celebrate Canal! Coalition’s quarterly meeting saw over 80 people attend including Michael Hecht, CEO of GNO Inc., Councilmember Lesli Harris (Dist. B), Lona Hankins, Executive Director of RTA, and District Attorney Jason Williams.

The U.S. and China tariffs of up to 145% and 125% respectively have triggered trade declines, Chinese factory closures, and higher U.S. consumer prices. The 25% tariff on most imports from Mexico is also impacting food prices.

With locations in Hammond and New Orleans, BATTER a bakery blends sweet bakes with entrepreneurial grit. The business went from selling at farmer’s markets to running 2 brick-and-mortar locations and nationwide shipments.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will host the 10th Annual Women’s Business Symposium on May 16.

EskewDumezRipple, a New Orleans-based architecture firm, has announced it has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Breeze Airways Announces New Orleans Flights

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Announces First-of-its-Kind Off-the-Grid Branch

New Orleans to Attract 10,000 to International Pokémon Championship

Jazz Fest Organizers Announce 2025 Success

BGR Welcomes New Director of Development

Evolve Coffee + Matcha Opens Third Location