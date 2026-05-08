Week-in-Review May 4-8: Jazz Numbers, Business Boosts and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival drew 475,000 attendees—up about 6% year over year—featuring more than 600 bands and hundreds of regional artists across two weekends. The event generates more than $500 million annually in economic impact and tax revenue for Louisiana.

Jazz Fest 2026 Draws 475,000 Fans

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LED recognized Louisiana companies for job creation, growth and innovation at the 2026 Spotlight Louisiana Awards. They highlighted the economic role of small businesses—which make up 99.5% of Louisiana firms, employ over half the workforce and generated about $5B in annual sales—as well as the Louisiana Growth Network’s support of more than 26,000 businesses securing $1.45 billion in contracts in 2025.

Small Businesses Recognized at Spotlight Louisiana Awards

NOFAB will host a May 13 meetup connecting founders and investors for candid discussions on funding strategies and access to capital, featuring regional investment groups and networking at Palette Northshore. The event highlights the growth of NOFAB’s network—now more than 300 founders and team members—and broader efforts to expand early-stage funding access across the Gulf South.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Northshore Food & Beverage Meetup Links Startups With Investors

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will host its 2026 Women’s Business Symposium on May 29 at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, featuring panels on leadership, energy, policy and digital influence alongside a keynote from Deputy Mayor Jenny Mains.

11th Annual Women’s Business Symposium Unveils 2026 Panel Lineup

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Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

First Horizon Expands New Orleans Team

Louisiana Impact Fund Launches cXo

NOPSI Hotel Appoints New Food & Beverage General Manager

New Orleans Approves $103M Caesars Casino Revenue Deal

Nunez and St. Bernard Parish Government Sign Land Deal for Pelicans Baseball Stadium

Baker Donelson Adds Real Estate Attorney

New LCMC Health Cancer Director Named

Loyola Commencement to Showcase Talent Pipeline