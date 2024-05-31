Week in Review, May 27-31: Treasure Chest, OnPath and More

NEW ORLEANS — On June 6, Treasure Chest Casino will open the doors to its new $100 million land-based facility in Kenner.

A Treasure Chest riverboat casino has been in operation since 1994. Ceremonial “last bets” will happen at 11:59 p.m. on June 1 before the boat shuts down to prepare for the move.

Treasure Chest owner Boyd Gaming Corporation said the new property features 48,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment space. The new gaming floor is home to more than 900 slot machines and 32 table games. There’s also 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space along with four new restaurants: Alder & Birch Steakhouse, The Game, Lakeside Cafe and Infusion. …

Meanwhile, there have been rumors of a Trader Joe’s coming to the corner of Freret and Napoleon for the last few months. Now details of the potential development are beginning to emerge.

During a May 28 meeting, the City Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a grocery store over 10,000 square feet that sells packaged alcoholic beverages at the corner of Freret and Napoleon, which is home to the shuttered Our Lady of Lourdes school. The approval comes under the condition that the Historic District Landmarks Commission approves the demolition of the existing school building, which was designed by architect Philip P. Cazale and completed in 1957.

The HDLC will meet on June 5 to consider the plan.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories: