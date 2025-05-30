Week-in-Review, May 26 – 30: Region Set for Filmmaking Boost, Gulf South Hub, Housing progress and more

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The New Orleans region could soon benefit from a major filmmaking industry boost. Louisiana’s Senate Bill 232 (SB232), designed to significantly uplift the Louisiana Filmmaking Industry, successfully passed the House on May 28 with a 94-6 vote and now awaits Governor Jeff Landry’s signature.

A nationwide multidisciplinary engineering, planning and design firm is strengthening its presence in the Gulf South region including establishing its new regional hub office in New Orleans, a move that is expected to generate employment opportunities in engineering, planning, design, and project management.

Several news stories relating to affordable and weather-durable housing were prominent this week including the release of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority’s Annual Report featuring ground-breaking initiatives.

There have also been several education-related developments this week, including LSU’s efforts to address federal funding cuts.



