Week-in-Review May 25-29: Smart Rail, CDFIs, Business Leaders and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
The Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad are partnering with UTC Transoceanic to deploy AI-powered rail technology that streamlines the movement of oversized industrial cargo through the region’s rail network, reinforcing New Orleans’ role as a major hub for moving global cargo into the U.S. interior.
Smart Rail: Port NOLA Rolls Out AI for Big Cargo
The African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs will bring more than 90 leaders of Black-led financial institutions to New Orleans for a national conference focused on expanding access to capital and strengthening investment in underserved communities. The event highlights both the growing role of CDFIs in community development and the persistent funding gaps facing Black-led institutions.
Black-Led CDFI Leaders to Convene in New Orleans
The New Orleans DDD marked the opening of The Shop’s second Downtown location in the South Market District, signaling rising demand for flexible workspaces and spotlighting the growth of local tech firm TrayAway.
The Shop Expands Downtown With 2nd Location
The Jefferson Chamber will graduate the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2026 on June 9, marking the completion of a nine-month program designed to develop business and community leaders around key regional issues. The initiative brings together professionals across industries to strengthen civic engagement and support long-term economic growth in Jefferson Parish.
Leadership Jefferson Class Wraps 9-Month Program
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
Morial Awards Mark 6th Year With New Sybil Honor
Brand Intervention Returns with ‘Hot Seat’ Format
Al Copeland Investments Names New Restaurant Division President
Hargrove Roofing Expands Into New Orleans With Acquisition
VC Fast Pitch Adds Sports Investing Focus
Adams & Reese Names New Chief Human Resources Officer