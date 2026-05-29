Week-in-Review May 25-29: Smart Rail, CDFIs, Business Leaders and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad are partnering with UTC Transoceanic to deploy AI-powered rail technology that streamlines the movement of oversized industrial cargo through the region’s rail network, reinforcing New Orleans’ role as a major hub for moving global cargo into the U.S. interior.

Smart Rail: Port NOLA Rolls Out AI for Big Cargo

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The African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs will bring more than 90 leaders of Black-led financial institutions to New Orleans for a national conference focused on expanding access to capital and strengthening investment in underserved communities. The event highlights both the growing role of CDFIs in community development and the persistent funding gaps facing Black-led institutions.

Black-Led CDFI Leaders to Convene in New Orleans

The New Orleans DDD marked the opening of The Shop’s second Downtown location in the South Market District, signaling rising demand for flexible workspaces and spotlighting the growth of local tech firm TrayAway.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

The Shop Expands Downtown With 2nd Location

The Jefferson Chamber will graduate the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2026 on June 9, marking the completion of a nine-month program designed to develop business and community leaders around key regional issues. The initiative brings together professionals across industries to strengthen civic engagement and support long-term economic growth in Jefferson Parish.

Leadership Jefferson Class Wraps 9-Month Program

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Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Morial Awards Mark 6th Year With New Sybil Honor

Brand Intervention Returns with ‘Hot Seat’ Format

Al Copeland Investments Names New Restaurant Division President

Hargrove Roofing Expands Into New Orleans With Acquisition

VC Fast Pitch Adds Sports Investing Focus

Adams & Reese Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

GNO Inc. Launches 2026 Innovation Internship Cohort