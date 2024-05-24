Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, May 20-24: Convention Center, Saints, McEnery and More

May 24, 2024   |By
The Omni Hotel in Nashville (pictured) could be similar to what Omni would build in New Orleans. (Photo provided by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority)

NEW ORLEANS — The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority has approved two resolutions necessary to move forward with the development of a 1,000-room headquarters hotel affiliated with the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. 

This week, the authority accepted a formal letter of intent from Omni Hotels & Resorts to own and operate the hotel, and it voted to approve a purchase and sale agreement for property at Convention Center Boulevard and Andrew Higgins Boulevard. The site, currently home to the Sugar Mill event venue, is immediately across the street from the center. The Sugar Mill is owned by real estate developer Sean Cummings and several partners.

Read more.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

