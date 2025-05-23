Login
A Week In Review

Week-in-Review, May 19 – 23: Agile, Construction, an Aussie, Cheese and more

May 23, 2025   |By
Week-in-Review
Week-in-Review: photo provided by unCommon Construction.

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Agile Cold Storage officially opened its new state-of-the-art cold storage facility in Pearl River on May 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local and state leaders. The project represents an investment of more than $49 million and is expected to create approximately 100 new jobs in the region.

Read more

unCommon Construction (uCC), a local nonprofit that uses the construction build process to empower youth with the skills, networks, resources, and experiences to lead the workforce, not only fills skills gaps but it also dramatically improves lives.

Read more

Home Buyer Louisiana, a New Orleans-based real estate investment company owned by “Aussie Steve,” officially closed on its 200th property on May 22. By purchasing homes with fire damage, foundation issues, or legal complications like successions, Home Buyer Louisiana helps people move on.

The University of New Orleans: An Investment With Lasting Returns

Higher education is changing, but one thing that remains constant is the University of New Orleans’ devotion to powering the engine propelling Louisiana’s workforce. For...
Read More

Read more

St. James Cheese Company, founded by New Orleans residents Richard and Danielle Sutton, is a locally owned specialty cheese store and restaurant with two locations in New Orleans. They are opening a third location on the Mississippi Gulf coast in Pass Christian.

Read more

Meta’s $10 billion AI data center project in Richland Parish will be fueled by three new natural gas-fired power plants built by Entergy over the next 3-4 years but critics argue the plan directly undermines Meta’s own publicly stated commitment to reach net-zero emissions by the end of 2030.

Read more

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

World-First Demo of Advanced Medical Training Device in New Orleans

Online Optimism Announces People-Focused Rebrand

Celebrate Canal! Hosts Free Art & Architecture Tour

Tiny Home Project Launches in Lower 9th Ward

2025 Startup St. Bernard Applications Open

Tax Credit Phaseout Threatens Louisiana “Blue” Hydrogen

Public Service Commission Adopts Old Energy Efficiency Programs

Sign up for our email newsletter