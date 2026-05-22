Week-in-Review May 18-22: Cat Food, Hollywood, SpaceX and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

New Orleans-based Pet Krewe is gaining national traction as its Salty Cat brand ranks among the fastest-growing in the U.S. cat food market, driving category growth and expanding retail distribution. The company has scaled rapidly with minimal marketing, backed by strong consumer trends and state-supported investment, though recent tariffs have narrowed its focus to the U.S. market.

Pet Krewe’s Salty Cat Gains National Traction

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SpaceX has filed a prospectus for a potential IPO that could raise up to $80 billion and reach a valuation near $2 trillion, positioning it to become the largest public offering in history. Despite ongoing losses driven by heavy investment in Starlink, Starship and AI, the company is signaling massive long-term growth while speculation builds around a possible industrial expansion in south Louisiana.

SpaceX Files Prospectus Ahead of Groundbreaking IPO

As Hollywood studios scale back at Cannes, industry leaders say artificial intelligence is splitting the film business, lowering barriers at the low end while increasing the value of high-end, human talent-driven productions. The shift is creating opportunities for Louisiana which is seeing a surge in film spending.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Hollywood Pullback and AI Shift Film Industry

The Francis, a 251-unit multifamily development on the former Elmwood Kmart site, is moving forward following a construction loan closing, marking a major step in redeveloping the corridor into a mixed-use destination. The project is expected to drive economic impact, add housing and retail, and support continued growth in Jefferson Parish’s busiest commercial district.

Elmwood Kmart Redevelopment Advances with The Francis

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Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

CRMA Conference Attracts Over 250 Media Leaders

SRSA Names New Manager of Operations and Compliance

National Maritime Day Showcases St. Bernard Economy

Chaffe Senior VP Gianfala Earns Spot on 2026 Forbes List

$5.9M FastSites Investment Boosts Port of Vinton Expansion

Biz New Orleans Art Director Wins 2 AABP Awards

Bollinger Announces Leadership Transition at Houma Shipyards

LSPCA Names Chief Advancement & Marketing Officer