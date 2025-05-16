Week-in-Review, May 12 –  16: NewLab, Glass Half Full, LIT, and more

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Global venture platform Newlab announced its expansion into Louisiana and the establishment of its newest innovation hub, Newlab New Orleans. The platform aims to advance the development, demonstration, and scaling of technologies critical to the reindustrialization and diversification of Louisiana’s energy sector.

Glass Half Full, the nation’s first company to turn recycled glass into coastal restoration materials, has officially opened a cutting-edge, three-acre facility in Chalmette, bringing with it new jobs, private investment, and global recognition.

The urgency to build a Louisiana port situated down river to accommodate larger modern cargo vessels has become even more urgent as states vie for shifting international trade. “Our state’s future economic stability depends on our ability to meet the demands of modern and future shipping.”

The 2025 Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings, recognized as the premier educational and technology forum for the subspecialties in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, is being held in New Orleans for the first time, welcoming more than 3,000 otolaryngologists, surgeons, residents, and exhibitors from 44 countries.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

St. Tammany EDC & SLU Expand Business Support Partnership

Food Waste Reduction App Comes to New Orleans

JEDCO Launches Digital Passport for Bicentennial

St. Bernard Port Celebrates Slip Rehabilitation Project

Camelback Ventures to Hold Guardian Summit

Scavenger Hunt Draws Families, Boosts Local Business on Canal Street

Louisiana Native Appointed 76th Postmaster General and CEO of USPS

Xavier Raises $2M Including $500K from Magic Johnson

New Orleans Convention Center Re-Opens The Warehouse

Skills Gap Threatens Manufacturing Growth

Global Wind Organization Approves Nunez Training Expansion

Loyola Filmmaking Chair Sheds Light on Industry Downturn