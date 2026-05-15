Week-in-Review May 11-15: LNG Expansion, Real Estate, Water Management and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Caturus LLC has secured $9.75B in financing for its Commonwealth LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish with operations targeted for completion in 2030. The project is expected to generate more than $3 billion annually and strengthen the company’s “wellhead-to-water” strategy, though it faces criticism from environmental and consumer groups.

$9.75B LNG Project Moves Forward Amid Pushback

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The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has launched NOLAHQHotel.com, a centralized hub for updates, FAQs and public engagement around the planned Omni headquarters hotel, a 1,000-room project positioned as key to boosting convention business and long-term competitiveness.

Convention Center Launches Omni HQ Hotel Website

Home Buyer Louisiana has reached its 250th property closing, reflecting growing demand for buyers of distressed and hard-to-sell homes as rising insurance, repair and carrying costs pressure homeowners. The New Orleans-based firm has expanded across 16 parishes and into Mississippi.

Home Buyer Louisiana Achieves 250 Closings

A growing push for long-term stormwater funding in New Orleans centers on a proposed parcel-based fee to repair aging drainage and water systems, which could require an additional $35 million to $60 million annually. The Water Collaborative says the approach must be made equitably, transparently, and in ways that meaningfully improve quality of life.

Water Collaborative Helps Shape Stormwater Fee Debate

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Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Gulf South Angels Absorbs MEDA Angels Network

Five O Fore Taps Performance First for Media Network

First Horizon Bank Names New Banking Center Manager

Gulf South Angels Absorbs MEDA Angels NetworkLocal Rents Stabilize Amid 33 Months of National Declines

Small Businesses Defend SBA 8(a) Program in Race-Based Legal Challenge

Resource Bank Names New West Causeway Branch Manager

Dr. Calvin Mackie Honored as 2026 Louisiana Legend

Hispanic Chamber to Host 11th Annual Women’s Business Symposium