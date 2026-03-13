Week-in-Review March 9-13: Moreno, NOEW, Demolition and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

At the BGR Breakfast Briefing, Mayor Helena Moreno told business and civic leaders that stabilizing New Orleans’ finances and improving basic city services are top priorities, outlining efforts to reduce debt, cut costs, reform Safety and Permits, address police pension penalties and infrastructure issues, and support long-term growth.

Moreno Pushes Budget Fixes, Service Improvements at BGR

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Gulf South Angels Board Chairman Mike Eckert said Louisiana’s early-stage investment market is stronger than it has been in years. Speaking ahead of his March 13 NOEW session, he outlined key factors investors look for, including market potential, financial discipline and founders who are honest and coachable.

Angel Investor Mike Eckert Says Louisiana Startup Capital Is Strong

The CBD Historic District Landmarks Commission voted to recommend demolition of the former Sugar Mill site across from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, an early step toward the proposed Omni New Orleans convention headquarters hotel. The roughly $575 million–$600 million project would include about 1,000 rooms.

HDLC Approves Sugar Mill Site Demolition for Omni Project

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

LaDOTD Advances St. Bernard Transportation Corridor

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LABI Hosts Jefferson Chamber for “Evening at the Legislature”

Auction Planned for 2 Renaissance Hotels

LED Launches Source Louisiana Accelerator

Biz Survey Shows Rising Confidence Under Moreno

Southern Energy Renewables Invests $1.4B in Facility

Lefort’s Seafood Expands in Marrero