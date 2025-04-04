Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, March 31 – April 4: Tourism & Travel Industry Report, New Orleans Jobs Report, Tech Innovation, Business Events and More

April 4, 2025   |By
New Orleans
Photo by Marco Rasi provided by New Orleans & Co.

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Robust data in its 2024 Annual Report demonstrate the impressive positive impact New Orleans & Co. has had on the city, with significant results across the full gamut of travel and tourism spaces.

Read more

GNO, Inc. and Bank of America released the 2024 Greater New Orleans Jobs Report offering insights into surging trends and growth opportunities for the region.

Read more

The American Bar Association Business Law Spring Meeting, attracting over 1,000 lawyers from around the world, will cover emerging business law topics.

Read more

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

IDEA Village Announces Pitch Winner, Calls for Early-Stage Startups, and Launches Memorial Award

HNOC Renovates the French Quarter While Preserving History and Culture

New Orleans Business Launches Entrepreneurial Support Hub Digital Platform

Prominent New Orleans Company Helps Define AI’s Role in the Evolution of Healthcare

Tulane Institute Issues Louisiana Water Report Urging Local Action

Galatoire Foundation Supports Critical Local Nonprofits

Global Automotive Lighting Industry Leader Expands to Jefferson Parish

AOS Interior Environments Releases Community Impact Report

