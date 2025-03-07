Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, March 3 – 7: Local Company Gains Global Recognition Using AI to Transform Hospitality Industry

March 7, 2025   |By
Hospitality
Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

A rapidly growing New Orleans-based hospitality-focused AI startup has been selected for the Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator, placing it among the top 2% of startups accepted into the renowned global program.

James Beard Award-winning Chef Nina Compton will host a book launch and dinner at Compère Lapin to mark the release of her highly anticipated new cookbook.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Local Business Accelerator Launches Music Industry Track

National Insurance Defense Firm Expands to New Orleans

50,000 Robot-Assisted Surgeries Provide Patient Benefits Locally

Higher Education Expands Curriculum as Artificial Intelligence Jobs Grow

Burns and De Ranieri Announce Third New Orleans Restaurant

Shorty Fest Returns to Famous New Orleans Club

Annual Entertainment and Sports Law Conference Announced

Global Conference Focuses on Innovation, Technology, and Collaboration

