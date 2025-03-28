Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, March 24 – 28: New Orleans “In the Zone” – Economic Development, Business Events, Energy, Restaurant Openings, Celebrations and More

March 28, 2025
New Orleans
Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

“In the Zone” – Over 1,200 business and civic leaders met at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans hotel for Greater New Orleans, Inc.’s annual luncheon to celebrate the region’s many economic and civic achievements.

Read more

The 2025 New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) showcased the region as a hub for innovation and brought founders, investors, industry leaders, and creatives together for high-impact programming.

Read more

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

The University of New Orleans: An Investment With Lasting Returns

Higher education is changing, but one thing that remains constant is the University of New Orleans’ devotion to powering the engine propelling Louisiana’s workforce. For...
Read More

Port of New Orleans Capabilities Highlighted at Upcoming Conference

Nearly 1 Million People Visit New Orleans for Mardi Gras

Louisiana Energy Users Group Seeks Alternatives to Entergy

50 Years of NOCCA Celebration with ART&SOUL “Golden Gala”

Bollinger Shipyards Secures $951.6 Million for Polar Program

New Orleans Woman-Owned Tech Company Launches New Platform

Restauranteur and Award-Winning Chef Team to Expand in New Orleans

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

