Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Tredway, a mission-driven real estate developer based in New York, announced its closing on the Christopher Homes portfolio.As part of the transaction, Tredway has ensured that the properties will maintain their funding from HUD, which subsidizes the rent for more than 98% of residents, and has further committed that 100% of the apartments will remain affordable to households earning 80 percent AMI or below for the next 40 years.

Tredway Announces Closing on Christopher Homes in New Orleans

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For the past 30 years, Essence Festival of Culture has remained a premier event in New Orleans and the mayor’s office shares that this committee will be tasked with ensuring progress toward a successful 2026 experience. The committee mirrors similar groups formed during other major events such as last year’s Super Bowl.

Mayor Helena Moreno Announces Essence Festival Steering Committee

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced the renewal of the U.S. National Science Foundation’s (NSF) funding for Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL), spearheaded by Louisiana State University, at the CERAWeek Louisiana Future Energy showcase. The $45 million funding renewal spans a three-year operating period, subject to congressional appropriations, building on $15 million in previous allocations and affirming the NSF’s confidence in FUEL’s advancement across its core functions.

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FUEL Secures $45 Million Funding Renewal from the National Science Foundation for Louisiana Energy Innovation

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Romig Show Gains Momentum with Shough Episode

LCMC Health Hospitals Selected for New Maternal Health Initiative

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Associated Wholesale Grocers Announces Upgrade to Gulf Coast Distribution Facility

Louisiana International Terminal Holdings LLC Has Formally Incorporated