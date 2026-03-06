Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
A Week In Review

Week-in-Review March 2-6: Business Starts, Moves, Events and More

March 6, 2026   |By
Week-in-Review March 2-6: Business Starts, Moves, Events and More
Week-in-Review March 2-6: Business Starts, Moves, Events and More. Photo by David Mora, David Nola Photography: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidnolaphoto/.

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

At its annual luncheon, GNO, Inc. reported regional business investment projects in 2025 totaling $950 million in capital investment and more than 1,250 jobs added or retained.

GNO, Inc. Luncheon Showcases $950M in Regional Investment

- Sponsors -

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno told attendees that her administration is pursuing reforms to the city’s Safety and Permits department, reducing red tape and working to stabilize the city’s budget while improving infrastructure and basic services.

Moreno Announces Red Tape Cuts and Permits Reform

Baker Donelson has signed a long-term lease to relocate its New Orleans office from Place St. Charles to approximately 40,000 square feet on the top two floors of One Canal Place in fall 2026, a move expected to bring the building’s occupancy to about 75%.

- Partner Content -

Junior League of New Orleans Opens Applications for 2026 Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship Pitch Competition

Women business owners make up less than half of majority-owned enterprises in the United States, only 39.2 percent, according to the 2024 National Women’s...
Read More

Baker Donelson Relocates to One Canal Place

LCMC Health is investing $14 million to expand women and newborn care at Lakeside Hospital in Jefferson Parish, consolidating maternity services currently provided at East Jefferson General Hospital and Lakeside into a single facility.

$14M Lakeside Women & Newborn Care Expansion Planned

- Sponsors -

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will lead a trade delegation to El Salvador and Honduras bringing leaders from government, finance, healthcare, aviation and higher education to strengthen economic partnerships and expand trade and investment opportunities.

2026 Delegation to Forge Stronger Central America Ties

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Shintech Plans $3.4B Expansion

FastSites Program Readies 19 Industrial Locations

AI Firms Pledge to Cover Data Center Energy Costs

Venture Funds Support 2 Bioscience Expansions in New Orleans

KC Linen Opens 40,000-Square-Foot Laundry Facility

LifeCity Launches 1st Biennial Sustainability Report

DDD Snapshot Shows $690M in Downtown Projects

St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Names New Executive Director

Power Up Women’s Leadership Conference Announces 2026 Program

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter