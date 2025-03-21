Week in Review, March 17 – 21: Jay Cicero describes his “goosebump moments,” delves into the positive impact made by Super Bowl LIX

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Super Bowl LIX broke numerous records including being the catalyst for the busiest day ever at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport with 43,188 passengers moving through on Feb. 10, topping the prior record held on Oct. 27 last year when 32,134 passengers departed following Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. But it’s not just about the numbers. Jay Cicero describes his “goosebump moments” and delves into the positive impact the Super Bowl made.

Globalstar, Inc. announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Satellite Operations Control Center at its headquarters in Covington, La. Over 60% of Globalstar’s employee base is local, with plans to hire 75 new positions from Louisiana by the end of the year.

The “Superbowl of Energy Events,” chaired by global energy executive, Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global, brought together participants from over 2,050 companies across 80 countries, over 450 C-Suite executives, 80 ministers, and 325 media representatives.

Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R., which stands for “Potential Of Women Entrepreneurs Realized,” announced the winner of this year’s Woman of the Year Award.

The U.S. State Department vetted and endorsed New Orleans as one of only two city applicants in the country that meet the criteria for membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). “The UNESCO City of Music designation will position New Orleans as an even more attractive destination for music-related events of all sizes,” said Walt Leger, president and Chief Executive Officer of New Orleans & Company.

Ralph’s on the Park Announced its new Executive Chef, a longtime veteran of Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group. “We will take the gifts we have been given for more than 300 years and present them through a modern lens.”

Glass Half Full, an entrepreneurial business that is revolutionizing glass recycling across the Gulf South, has opened a new state-of-the-art glass recycling facility in St. Bernard Parish.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

New Orleans Chamber Foundation Announces Details of Women’s Leadership Conference

New Orleans Zoo Announces a Party to Support Important Local Industry

State of the Coast Conference Announced – A Catalyst for Informed Decision-Making