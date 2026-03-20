Week-in-Review March 16-20: Saronic Expands, Hispanic Delegation Builds and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Saronic plans to open a 15,000-square-foot engineering hub in New Orleans, expanding its Louisiana shipbuilding network and bringing additional high-skilled naval engineering and technology roles to the city. The move is expected to support more than 350 hires and strengthen New Orleans’ role as a growing center for maritime innovation.

Saronic Opens Downtown Engineering Hub, Plans 350+ Hires

- Sponsors -

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana’s trade mission to El Salvador and Honduras reinforced New Orleans’ role as an international gateway, linking local institutions with Central American partners across logistics, healthcare, aviation and education, while renewing a Sister City agreement with Tegucigalpa to expand trade, investment and cultural ties.

HCCL Trade Mission Strengthens Louisiana–Central America Ties

The New Orleans Book Festival, New Orleans Entrepreneur Week and the 3rd Coast Venture Summit brought national authors, founders, investors and business leaders to the city March 9–13, highlighting New Orleans’ growing role in innovation, entrepreneurship and cultural thought leadership while strengthening its startup and workforce ecosystem.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Book Festival, NOEW and Venture Summit Mark Major Week

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Idea Village Names 1st Scott Gale Memorial Award Winner

- Sponsors -

Gordon Arata Adds Veteran Employment Litigator

Every Woman’s Marathon to Bring $15M to New Orleans

Gordon Arata Adds Veteran Employment LitigatorLA.IO Campaign Wins Best in Show, 11 Addy Awards

Career Expo Connects 3,000 Students to Workforce Pathways

Thrivvy Leads Winners at Tulane $50K Demo Day

La. Cannabis Bill Advances as Federal THC Rules Loom