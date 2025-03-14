Login
A Week In Review

Week in Review, March 10 – 14: The New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) 2025 Unveils its Summit Line-Up

March 14, 2025   |By
New Orleans
Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), the Gulf South’s premier event for business, innovation, and culture, has announced its lineup for the NOEW Summit, happening March 27-28 at Loyola University New Orleans.

Read more

“New governments and regulatory shifts, the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, technology advances, continued fragmentation of the global economic order, geopolitical rivalry and persistent conflict—these are just some of the factors with the potential to challenge assumptions and impact plans. Successfully navigating this evolving landscape and meeting the world’s need for secure, reliable and affordable energy will require keen insights and innovative strategies. This will be the focus of the world’s energy leaders at CERAWeek 2025 in Houston,” said the CERAWeek Chair.

Read more

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

The University of New Orleans: An Investment With Lasting Returns

Higher education is changing, but one thing that remains constant is the University of New Orleans’ devotion to powering the engine propelling Louisiana’s workforce. For...
Read More

Newell Normand Headlines “Roast” Fundraising Event

Premier Fundraising “Masked Ball” Announced Assisting HBCU Students

Sugarplum Ball Raises Funds for New Orleans Children’s Hospital

New Orleans Offers Exceptional “Meat-Free” Options for Lent

Top Celebrity Chef Hosts Jacques Pépin 90th Birthday Fundraiser

MSY Receives Top Award from International Council, Calls for Musicians

Deep Blue and Cleantech Open Launch Accelerator Program

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Follow Us

