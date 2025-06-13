Week-in-Review, June 9 – 13: Major Innovation District Boost, Business Permits, Record Breaking Visits and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The New Orleans innovation district is set for a boost following an agreement between Tulane University and the New Orleans City Council to release $20 million from the Wisner Trust towards the transformative, mixed-use redevelopment of the Charity Hospital building. This major downtown economic development initiative can now move forward.

Responding to growing concerns from Chamber members and the broader business community, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has initiated a comprehensive survey to better understand the permitting and licensing challenges businesses face in Orleans Parish.

New Orleans & Co. announced that more than 19 million people visited the city in 2024 — the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and only the second time on record that the milestone has been reached, marking a major step in the city’s economic recovery.

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

