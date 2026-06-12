Week-in-Review June 8-12: Networking, Tech, Thai Food and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

New Orleans-based Southleft will remain independent after acquisition talks with design software company Figma evolved into founder TJ Pitre accepting a leadership role focused on design systems and artificial intelligence at the company.

Figma Taps Southleft Founder TJ Pitre

- Sponsors -

Good Catch Thai Urban Bistro has earned a designation that fewer than 150 restaurants nationwide hold – the Thai SELECT 1-Star certification from Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, recognizing the restaurant for authentic Thai cuisine, hospitality and service.

Good Catch Earns Rare International Thai Cuisine Recognition

A New Orleans chapter of the Entrepreneurial Networking Resource Group is launching June 16 at Flex Design Studio, offering free monthly meetings focused on peer collaboration, operational problem-solving and leadership development for entrepreneurs and businesses using or exploring the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) framework.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

ENRG Expands EOS Business Network to New Orleans

GNO, Inc. has relaunched WorkNOLA.com with a fully redesigned platform featuring upgraded search, hiring and security tools, marking the first major overhaul of the free regional job site in seven years. The platform connects tens of thousands of monthly users with more than 1,000 regional employers across the 10-parish region.

GNO, Inc. Relaunches WorkNOLA Job Platform

- Sponsors -

New Orleans will host PCMA Convening Leaders 2029, marking the conference’s first return to the city since 2009. The event will draw thousands of global meeting planners and hospitality industry leaders to the region.

New Orleans to Host PCMA Convening Leaders in 2029

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

Freedom Intermodal Expands New Orleans East Operations

Hispanic Chamber to Host Healthcare Innovation Summit

Apartmentalize Brings 11,500 Plus Celebrities to New Orleans

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Reaches 25,000 Local Youth

Cove Architecture Uses AI to Rethink Building Design

Delgado Conference Explores Food as Medicine

IBHS Expands FORTIFIED Footprint in Louisiana