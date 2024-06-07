Week in Review, June 3-7: Treasure Chest Opens, Legislature Wraps, Super Bowl Prep

NEW ORLEANS — The Treasure Chest Casino’s new $100 million land-based casino has opened at 4540 Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

Owned by the Boyd Gaming Corporation, the casino opened in 1994 on a riverboat just across the Lake Pontchartrain levee from its new location. A 2018 law change allowed the Treasure Chest and the state’s other riverboat casinos to move their operations onshore.

The new property offers a single-level casino floor, expanded dining options, 8,000 square feet of meeting space, and an expansive parking lot. Mississippi-based Yates Construction was the general contractor for the project.

“The all-new Treasure Chest is a fantastic new addition to the Kenner community,” said Kim Etland, vice president and general manager of Treasure Chest, in a press release. “We listened to our loyal customers and the community in designing and developing this property with a spacious, comfortable and modern gaming floor, as well as expanded food offerings, space for meetings and convenient parking options. This is truly an all-new entertainment experience, and we are excited for everyone to experience what the new Treasure Chest has to offer.”

