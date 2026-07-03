Week-in-Review June 29 – July 3: Office Market Growth, Startup Milestones & More

Here are some of the week’s biggest business stories affecting the Greater New Orleans business community:

Corporate Realty’s 2025 Greater New Orleans Office Market Report found the region’s office market is stabilizing, citing the first major office building under construction in nearly four decades, renewed investment in existing properties and strong leasing activity despite slightly lower occupancy.

Corporate Realty Finds Office Market Stabilizing

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The New Orleans City Council is scheduled to vote July 9 on a proposal requiring Entergy New Orleans to implement consolidated billing for the city’s Community Solar Program, a change supporters say is essential to financing new solar projects.

Community Solar Billing Vote Set for July 9

Gulf South Angels surpassed $35 million in total investments during the first half of 2026, investing $4.1 million across 14 companies while expanding its network to more than 185 accredited investors in 21 states.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Gulf South Angels Surpasses $35 Million Invested

The inaugural Startup Prize: Energy competition attracted 24 startups from 11 states and Switzerland, including New Orleans-based companies, to compete in electricity and fuels innovation tracks worth $10,000 each plus opportunities for additional investment.

Startup Prize Energy Debuts with 24 Companies

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Air Products has canceled its $4.5 billion “Louisiana Clean Energy Complex” after determining the blue hydrogen and carbon capture project would not generate sufficient financial returns. The company expects to record up to $2.9 billion in pretax charges.

Air Products Cancels $4.5B Clean Energy Project

Brian Moore has been named chief physician executive of Ochsner Clinic, effective Jan. 1, 2027, succeeding Robert I. Hart, who is retiring after 32 years with the health system.

Ochsner Names New Chief Physician Executive

Delacroix Restaurant has been selected by the U.S. Embassy in France as the sole restaurant representative for this summer’s America250 celebrations in Paris. Chef Wiley Lewis and General Manager Roger Eyles will represent Louisiana during events surrounding the Fourth of July, showcasing the state’s culinary and cultural heritage.

Delacroix Chosen for America250 Events in Paris

ACCENT New Orleans announced its 35th anniversary providing event planning and visitor services for meetings, conventions and special events.

ACCENT New Orleans Marks 35 Years

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

EskewDumezRipple Wins National Practice Award

Juneteenth Celebration Closes CDFI Conference

Nunez Aerospace Advocacy Secures $4M

Jefferson Chamber Launches New Member Portal

NAIOP Rebrands as CREDA

NOLA Coalition Awards $65K for Youth Programs

LSU, Hyundai Steel Launch Research Partnership