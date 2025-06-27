Week-in-Review, June 23 – 27: New Convention Center CEO, Investments, Mergers and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority announced the appointment of a new CEO and President of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Convention Center Names New CEO & President

Neuro.io, powered by global neurotechnology company MindMaze AI, announced its plans to establish a $100 million innovation campus in Terrebonne Parish. Known as BrainHUB, the facility will be the company’s first U.S. operations and focus on advancing large-scale AI applications and brain technology.

Neuro.io Announces $100 Million Innovation Campus in Houma

Synergy Design Group, a New Orleans-based company, and The Wynning Experience—two award-winning, female-founded firms—have joined forces to launch Wynning-Synergy, a dynamic resource delivering fully integrated, high-impact event experiences.

Joint Creative Event Agency Wynning-Synergy Launched

Founded in 1945 in New Orleans and now in its fourth generation of family ownership, Gallo Mechanical has sold a majority stake to Citation Capital, a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founder- and family-led businesses.

Citation Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Gallo Mechanical

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

