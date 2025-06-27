Week-in-Review, June 23 – 27: New Convention Center CEO, Investments, Mergers and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:
The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority announced the appointment of a new CEO and President of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Neuro.io, powered by global neurotechnology company MindMaze AI, announced its plans to establish a $100 million innovation campus in Terrebonne Parish. Known as BrainHUB, the facility will be the company’s first U.S. operations and focus on advancing large-scale AI applications and brain technology.
Synergy Design Group, a New Orleans-based company, and The Wynning Experience—two award-winning, female-founded firms—have joined forces to launch Wynning-Synergy, a dynamic resource delivering fully integrated, high-impact event experiences.
Founded in 1945 in New Orleans and now in its fourth generation of family ownership, Gallo Mechanical has sold a majority stake to Citation Capital, a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founder- and family-led businesses.
Here are more of the week’s top business stories:
HRI Hospitality Expands Portfolio with Hilton
NORA, &Access Unveil Plan to Revitalize St. Claude Retail Corridor
People’s Housing+ Builds 4 FORTIFIED Homes in 100 Days
Travel Ban Raises Concerns for New Orleans Tourism, Workforce
La. Builder Inducted into National Housing Hall of Fame
OHUB, BioInnovation Center Bring AI Equity Talks to Essence Fest
Registration Opens for Tulane’s Future of Energy Forum
Get Online NOLA Wins 2 Industry Awards
Trader Joe’s Coming to Tulane Ave. via Feil Organization
ARNO Opens First Permanent Shelter Ahead of Katrina Anniversary
Biz New Orleans Wins Two National Awards
6 Local Venues Announce Plant-Based Dishes