Week-in-Review June 22-26: Groundbreakings, Business Expansions and More

Here are the top business stories you may have missed this week:

Tulane University has signed an agreement to acquire the former Charity Hospital project to become the owner and lead developer of the $500 million transformation, dedicating more than 650,000 square feet to education, research and innovation, with construction targeted for completion in 2029. Tulane estimates the effort will generate a $1.2 billion economic impact, create more than 2,400 permanent jobs and further expand New Orleans’ biosciences sector.

Tulane Signs Deal to Acquire and Redevelop Charity Hospital

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The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously on June 24 to advance zoning changes for the proposed $600 million, 1,000-room Omni headquarters hotel near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. While supporters say the project is shovel-ready and would strengthen the city’s convention business, public incentives sought by Omni remain unresolved, with city leaders continuing to negotiate safeguards.

City Council Advances Zoning for Omni Hotel

Loop Linen Service broke ground on a new $16.4 million, 62,000-square-foot commercial laundry facility in Avondale, part of a $25.1 million investment in Jefferson Parish by the nearly century-old family-owned company. The project will retain 125 jobs, replace the company’s longtime Westwego facility and is expected to be completed within 16 months.

Loop Linen Breaks Ground on $25M Avondale Expansion

T. Baker Smith has acquired BFM Corporation, a surveying firm founded in 1982, adding BFM’s staff, client relationships and extensive survey records to its multidisciplinary practice. BFM employees have joined T. Baker Smith’s Metairie office.

T. Baker Smith Acquires BFM

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Construction has started on Raising Cane’s 9th Ward Stadium at LCMC Health Field. The facility will serve as the home field for George Washington Carver High School and provide year-round space for community events. Organizers also launched a brick fundraising campaign to support the future development of an adjacent track-and-field complex.

9th Ward Stadium Breaks Ground With Legacy Campaign

Here are more of the week’s top business stories:

BRG Hospitality Earns 2 Best of St. Tammany Awards

From Essence to X Games, New Orleans Draws Global Attention

Danos Wins Multi-Year Shell Warehousing Contract

Chick-fil-A Gretna Tops 1,500 Orders on Opening Day

The Data Center Finds New Orleans Still Struggling to Recover Lost Jobs

St. Bernard Chamber Selects Renaissance Publishing for its Directory

Adams & Reese Celebrates 75 Years